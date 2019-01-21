Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami passes away

(Karnataka) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Shivakumara Swami, the pontiff of Sree Siddaganga Matha, passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told media here that Swami passed away at 11:44 am. The cremation will take place on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.

The 111-year-old Lingayat was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8, which was carried out to treat his liver and bile duct infection.

Shivakumara Swami is considered to be one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

The state government has declared three-day state mourning and one day holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices owing to Swami's demise. (ANI)