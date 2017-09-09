Siddaramaiah assures justice to Gauri Lankesh

[India], Sept. 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that truth should come to fore in the mystery surrounding around the death of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Siddaramaiah said that this after meeting the mother and the sister of Gauri here.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that Gauri must receive justice and assured the state government is putting all its efforts to nab the perpetrators.

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night outside her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants.

As per the reports, four bullets were fired at her, three which hit in her head and chest. Her last rites were held at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Cemetery on Wednesday. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence B.K. Singh, has been formed to probe her murder. (ANI)