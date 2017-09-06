Siddaramaiah condemns death of Gauri Lankesh, says Karnataka lost strong progressive voice

[India], Sept. 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday condemned the death of Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh and said it 'is an assassination on democracy'.

Siddaramaiah took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment.

"Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime," Siddaramaiah Tweeted.

Siddaramaiah said that this is assassination of democracy and Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police M.N. Anucheth confirmed that Lankesh was killed around 8 - 8: 15 pm at her residence. Anucheth said that the number of assailants is not very clear, but three people are suspected to be involved in this. He said that Lankesh succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on her body. Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an 'anti-establishment' publication. Last year in November she was convicted of defamation and was sentenced to six months in jail, after she ran a piece in 2008 that Prahlad Joshi, a BJP MP from Dharwad, and Umesh Dushi, also of the BJP, found objectionable. However, the court also granted her bail and allowed her to appeal to a higher court. (ANI)