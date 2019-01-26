Siddaramaiah demands Bharat Ratna for seer Shivakumara Swami

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hailed the decision of awarding Bharat Ratna to former president Pranab Mukherjee while demanding that the same highest civilian honor must also be conferred to Seer Shivakumara Swami, head of the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

The revered saint had died on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, “Siddaganga Swamiji must be honoured with Bharat Ratna for his legitimate work, coming to mutt and sitting beside the holy remains of the deceased saint doesn't work. We welcome awarding Pranab Mukherjee with this great honour. But Siddaganga seer must have been honoured with Bharat Ratna.”

Shivakumara Swami breathed his last at 11.44 am on Monday. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8. The operation was carried out to treat his liver and bile duct infection. The Karnataka government had declared a three-day state mourning, and all schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed owing to the Swami's demise. (ANI)