[India], Apr 24, ANI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, files nomination from Badami constituency.

Siddaramaiah is contesting the upcoming elections from two seats- Badami and Chamundeshwari.

On April 20, he had filed his nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency.

Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate B. Sriramulu filed his nomination from Badami against Siddaramaiah.

The elections in the state will held on May 12 and result will be out on May 15. (ANI)