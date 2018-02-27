Siddaramaiah inaugurates mobile canteen, distributes retrofitted two-wheelers

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday launched a new mobile canteen named Saviruchi and also distributed retrofitted two-wheelers to the needy in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah started an initiative to promote the female employment in the state by introducing a women-centric mobile canteen where the entire team of employees and managers shall comprise of women.

He further distributed retro-fitted two-wheelers among the differently abled for ensuring greater mobility and independence to them.

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka. (ANI)