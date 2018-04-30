Siddaramaiah poses series of questions to PM Modi

[India] April 30 (ANI): A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is landing in Karnataka for campaigning, state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday posed series of questions to him.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah questioned Prime Minister Modi over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) giving tickets to 'tainted' mining baron G Janardhan Reddy's brothers and associates, declaring Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate, and rape issue.

"Dear @narendramodi, Heard you are visiting Namma Karnataka tomorrow. We welcome you to our state. While you are here, we Kannadigas would like you to address the following" concerns. Please #AnswerMaadiModi ," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In his next tweet, Karnataka CM advised Prime Minister to end 'hypocrisy on corruption'.

"Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family & friends 8 tickets, hoping it will help BJP in 10-15 seats. And then, you lecture us on corruption. Please end this hypocrisy. Kannadigas aren't wearing Kamala on their ears," Siddaramaiah said.

He also wanted to know whether B.S. Yeddyurappa will still be BJP's chief ministerial candidate when it is reported that Prime Minister Modi himself doesn't want to share stage with him.

"You first make scam tainted @BSYBJP your party's CM face in Karnataka. Then media reports that you don't want to be seen sharing the stage with him at rallies! Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of giving tickets to 'rape' accused and MLAs who watched porn in the Assembly but trying to politicise rape in Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, you give tickets to rape accused & MLAs who watched porn in Assembly. In UP, CM Adityanath protects a BJP MLA who raped a 16 Yr old girl. In J&K, your MLAs defend rapists of a child. And then your party makes bombastic Ads to politicise rape in Karnataka?! (sic)," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also said Prime Minister Modi didn't fulfill his poll promise of giving Rs. 15 lakh to people, didn't create jobs for youth and brought misery to people through demonetisation.

"First, you promised 15L to ppl, then Shah called it an election Jumla. You promised jobs, but then advised youth to sell pakodas. You said demonetisation would end black money, but it only brought misery to common ppl. And then you come here and call real development a lollipop? (sic)," the Karnataka CM said.

He also wanted to know whether Prime Minister Modi was really serious about farmers' concerns.

"Your mantra = Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas but your govt has forsaken the poor. Banks write off 2.71L Cr corp loans, but farmers get only speeches. MSP for farmers not increased, but they get promise of doubling income by 2022. Are you serious abt farmers' concerns? #AnswerMaadiModi (sic)," Siddaramaiah said.

Prime Minister Modi, who last visited Karnataka for campaigning in February, will be addressing rallies at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district, and Udupi and Chikkodi in Belagavi on Tuesday. Ahead of his Udupi rally, Modi is scheduled to visit Krishna matha and meet the senior seer there. (ANI)