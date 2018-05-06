Siddaramaiah responsible for Mahadayi water issue: Shah

[India], May 06 (ANI): Taking a potshot at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, on Sunday, suggested that had the former worked sincerely, farmers in Karnataka would have received water from the Mahadayi River without a fuss.

Speaking at a public rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, Shah said, "Had Siddaramaiah worked properly, Mahadayi river's water would have reached the fields of farmers in Karnataka."

"Bring B. S. Yeddyurappa to power and within six months, the Mahadayi water dispute issue will be resolved," he pledged.

The states of Karnataka and Goa are at loggerheads on the issue of sharing inter-state Mahadayi river water. Earlier, over 400 protesting farmers from Karnataka had set off to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on April 25 put forth their demands regarding the Mahadayi River dispute in New Delhi, claiming that if they weren't met, they would ask his permission to kill themselves. With the election to the 225-member Karnataka State Assembly edging closer, the state has become a battleground with public rallies being the primary form of warfare. Both the BJP and Congress have extensively tried to undermine each other in a bid to woo the electorate of the state, as a win in this election is also likely to give an edge for next year's General Elections to the winning party. (ANI)