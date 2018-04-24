Siddaramaiah rubbishes post-poll alliance with JD(S)

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday refuted reports of forging a post-poll alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) in the event of a hung assembly in the Karnataka legislative assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with prominent news anchor Barkha Dutt, Siddaramaiah said, "This situation does not arise at all. I am very confident that we will form the government on our own with a clear majority."

On being asked about JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and party president H.D. Kumaraswamy coming together in the event of a hung assembly, Siddaramaiah noted, "They are day-dreaming to be kingmakers. They will be disappointed."

He added that the Congress Party was a secular and development-oriented government, which did a lot of work for the people for the last five years. Trashing the nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and JD(S) dislodging the Congress Party, he asserted, "Why Yeddyurappa, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Kumaraswamy is attacking me? Why can Kumaraswamy not attack Yeddyurappa or BJP? It's a game plan and an internal understanding of them to overthrow our government. Nothing such thing will happen." Siddaramaiah is set to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in the assembly elections. He will file nomination papers for the Badami seat on Tuesday. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)