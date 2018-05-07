Siddaramaiah sends legal notice to PM, Shah for calling him corrupt

[India], May 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sent legal notice for criminal and civil defamation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and the party chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa, for calling him and his government corrupt.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka alleged that the state is a 'seedha-rupaiah sarkar', hinting at Siddaramaiah directly.

The Prime Minister during a public rally on May 3, stated that nothing was possible without bribery in the state.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister's allegation Siddaramaiah took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Dear PM, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt." The Karnataka Chief Minister also said that the BJP is trying to hide the 35000 crores illegal iron-ore mining scam of the Reddy brothers. "Can you speak for 5 mins on the ethics of using the Reddy Brothers to win an election? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery your CM candidate. When will you speak of your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases? Awaiting your answer," the tweet further read. Both of them have been engaging in the war of words during public rallies in the view of upcoming assembly elections in the state. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)