Siddaramaiah supports Jihadi elements in K'taka: Adityanath

[India], May 04 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah stating that the latter is supporting the growth of Jihadi elements in the state.

Continuing his tirade against the Siddaramaiah-led government, Adityanath said people in power who support them (Jihadi elements) should be removed.

"Siddaramaiah's government is letting Jihadi elements in the state grow. Be it Uttar Pradesh or Karnataka, terrorism should not have space in our country," Adityanath said while addressing an election rally in Bagalkot district.

Later Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for not being available at a time when his state had been hit by a massive thunderstorm which claimed over 70 lives. "At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)