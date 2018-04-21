Siddaramaiah to file nomination from Badami constituency

[India] April 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will file his nomination papers for the upcoming Karnataka Elections from Badami constituency on Monday.

He had filed his nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said that he had not yet discussed about contesting assembly elections from Badami constituency along with Chamundeshwari seat with the Congress high command.

"I have not yet discussed it with the high command (of Congress)," Siddaramaiah said when asked contesting from Badami.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had asserted that decision on Badami will be taken by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Karnataka Energy Minister and Congress leader, DK Shivakumar also asserted the same statement and said that the decision will be taken by the party senior leaders. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)