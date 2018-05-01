Siddaramaiah unperturbed by PM's rally, says 'will have no impact'

[India], May. 01 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he has no objection with his rallies, while adding that it would not have any impact on the people of the state.

Speaking to media here, Siddaramaiah said, "It is a democracy; we have no personal enmity with Prime Minister Modi. We have no objection to him coming here (Karnataka), but it is not going to have any impact."

It is to be noted that, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold three rallies in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi district today.

Siddaramaiah further hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and cornered it over the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta. "What moral right does BJP have to talk about corruption? For last 4 years, the Central Government has not appointed a Lokpal. When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi never appointed Lokayukta," he added. Further training guns at BJP chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah said they are cases against him and he needs to go to jail. "There are cases against Yeddyurappa so better he goes to jail. I have not done any crime. They (BJP) talk CBI inquiry but don't do anything. The CBI is under them. They have a split tongue," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking on the Lingayat issue, the Chief Minister said, "Lingayat it is not an election issue for them but for BJP." Recently, the Siddaramaiah government granted religious minority status to Lingayat community, which is being seen as the 'election motivated move' by the BJP. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)