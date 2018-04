[India] Apr 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday visited Chamundeshwari temple on Friday ahead of filing nomination for Karnataka Elections.

Siddaramaiah, who is contesting the upcoming polls from Chamundeshwari constituency, will file the nomination today.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly.

The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)