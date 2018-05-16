Siddaramaiah's horse-trading allegation baseless: RS Prasad

[India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the 'horse trading' allegation leveled by Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is condemnable and false.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "The allegations that Siddaramaiah made on PM Modi that latter has allowed 'horse trading' in Karnataka is condemnable, false, irresponsible and baseless."

Earlier, Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Modi of encouraging horse-trading to bring the BJP to power in the state.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD (S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. (ANI)