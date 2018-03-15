Siddaramaiah's sage advice for Yogi Adityanath

Bengaluru: Keeping BJP's performance in the UP bypolls in mind, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath by advising him to spend less time "lecturing" Karnataka on development.
Siddaramaiah congratulated the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for their "historic victory", adding that it was the unity among non-BJP parties that helped secure the top spot.
He said in a tweet:
BJP has suffered humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha seats held by the CM & DyCM of UP. Congratulations to SP & BSP for this historic victory. Unity among the non-BJP parties has played a key role.
Perhaps Yogi Adityanath should spend less time lecturing Karnataka on development.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 14, 2018
Adityanath has already visited poll-bound Karnataka twice, where elections are due in April/May.
During the visits, Siddaramaiah and Adityanath had indulged in duels, each mocking the other on issues of governance and development.
Gorakhpur was vacated by Mr Adityanath and Phulpur by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh state legislative council.
Praveen Nishad of SP won the Gorakhpur seat by 21,961 votes, while the party's candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated Kaushlendra Singh Patel of BJP by 59,460 votes in the Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll.