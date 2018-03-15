Siddaramaiah's sage advice for Yogi Adityanath

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 15, 2018 08:24 hrs
Bengaluru: Keeping BJP's performance in the UP bypolls in mind, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath by advising him to spend less time "lecturing" Karnataka on development.

Siddaramaiah congratulated the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for their "historic victory", adding that it was the unity among non-BJP parties that helped secure the top spot.

He said in a tweet:

Adityanath has already visited poll-bound Karnataka twice, where elections are due in April/May.

During the visits, Siddaramaiah and Adityanath had indulged in duels, each mocking the other on issues of governance and development.

Gorakhpur was vacated by Mr Adityanath and Phulpur by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh state legislative council.

Praveen Nishad of SP won the Gorakhpur seat by 21,961 votes, while the party's candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated Kaushlendra Singh Patel of BJP by 59,460 votes in the Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll.



