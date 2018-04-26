Siddharamaiah not confident of winning Chamundeshwari constituency: GT Devegowda

[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): GT Devegowda, a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Chamundeshwari constituency on Thursday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is not confident of winning from Chamundeshwari and is, therefore, contesting from Badami also.

On April 24, Siddaramaiah filed nomination from Badami constituency.

Talking to ANI, Devegowda also claimed that the Congress will not win in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka as people want to see JDS' HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of the state.

"I will win 100 percent, Siddaramaiah is not confident of winning that is why he is contesting from Badami also. As CM he neglected this constituency. Congress will also fail, everyone wants to see JDS' Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister," Devegowda said. The elections in the state will be held on May 12 and the results will be out by May 15. (ANI)