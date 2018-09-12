Sidhu road rage case: Review petition filed in SC

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Family of the 1988 road rage case victim on Wednesday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its earlier order in which the Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was acquitted.

Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt in an order given by apex court on May, 15.

A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar, and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in its judgment, also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu. The court, also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, in the case.

The case has gone through Session Court, High court and Supreme Court. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, , due to lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt. It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order. On December 27, 1988 Sidhu allegedly beaten Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. (ANI)