[India], May 03 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Sikh candidates to wear or carry 'kara' (iron bracelet) and 'kripan' (dagger) in the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018.

However, the court has put a condition that the Sikh candidates will have to report at least one hour prior to the normal reporting time for the screening and other security matter.

The NET 2018 will be held on May 6 in various cities across the country. (ANI)