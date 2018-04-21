Sikh pilgrims return from Pakistan

[India] 21 (ANI): The batch of Sikh pilgrims returned to India on Saturday after visiting Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

The pilgrims expressed happiness over the arrangements made by the Pakistan government.

Around 1,700 Indian pilgrims had gone to Pakistan to visit Sikh shrines, including Panja Sahib Gurdwara near Lahore and Nankana Sahib--the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 13.

The pilgrims refused to comment on the incident where a woman, part of Jatha, allegedly married in Pakistan and converted to Islam.

They, however, said, "Jatha mustn't be used for personal matter as it might create a problem for 'jathas' in future." A 31-year-old woman, Kiran Bala, from Hoshiarpur has allegedly converted to Islam and married a Lahore-based man. Woman's father-in-law, who suspects that her daughter-in-law might have fallen into the hands of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), demanded the Centre and Punjab government to intervene. "My daughter-in-law called and said that she has converted to Islam and got re-married in Pakistan. I want to request the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab to take her out of this situation. I suspect she might have fallen into the hands of ISI," said Tarsem Singh, a Sikh religious preacher in his village, on Thursday. Kiran Bala, 31, a widow, is the mother of three. She was living with her in-laws at their village house in Garhshankar sub-division of Punjab, around 90 km from Chandigarh. Her husband had died in an accident in 2013. (ANI)