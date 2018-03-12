Sikh student, 22, 'dragged out' of UK nightclub for wearing 'banned' turban

Amrik Singh, 22, was allegedly kicked out of a bar because he was wearing a turban. Image: Facebook

: A Sikh student was allegedly told to leave a bar by a doorman because he was wearing a turban.

Amrik Singh, 22, was told to leave Rush Late Bar in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire as he was wearing ‘headgear’ and this was not allowed.

The 22-year-old law student, who says he felt ‘victimised’ by the bouncer, recorded the incident.

In the recording, Amrik can be heard asking the doorman why he has to leave. The unidentified doorman simply replies ‘that’s just our policy’ and then says ‘I didn’t think you were allowed to come for a drink anyway’.

Amrik, who worked at Bhatia Best Solicitors on his university placement year, said he was 'heartbroken' and 'upset' following the incident at the Clumber Street venue. He said: 'I had finished a module on my course and some people I used to work with at the solicitors said I should come up to Mansfield to celebrate. 'We decided to go out for some drinks and ended up in Rush late bar which was all fine, about half an hour into being there I got a tap on my shoulder and a bouncer just said to me 'take it off'. 'I was confused at first and then he said that I wasn't allowed to wear headgear in the venue and I shouldn't have been let in. 'I explained that a turban isn't just headgear, but part of my religion and that it protected my hair – and that I was allowed to wear a turban in public. 'The bouncer ignored this and said I needed to take it off. I refused and was subsequently dragged away from my friends, which was humiliating and I felt victimised.' Amrik said he decided to film the incident after seeing a similar incident recently where a student at Nottingham Trent filmed racist chanting outside her door. The 22-year-old said: 'I knew that if I recorded it I could prove it happened and seeing how other recent stories have become high profile though social media I knew that I couldn't just let this discrimination go ahead. 'The worst part of it was the fact he compared my turban to wearing a pair of trainers.'