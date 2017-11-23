Sikhs observe martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Amritsar: Sikhs across the world on Thursday observed the 342nd martyrdom day of their Ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple in Amritsar to offer their prayers and remember the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life while resisting the forced conversions of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam. He was executed on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1675.

Speaking about the importance of the day, Giani Puran Singh Granthi briefed about the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and events surrounding it. Giani is a salutation in Sikhism and it is given to Sikh priests.

"For saving the Hindu religion, for safeguarding Tilak (sacred mark applied by Hindus) and Janeu (the Brahminical thread), Guru Tegh Bahadur arrived in Delhi's Chandni Chowk (for his martyrdom). Bhai Dyala, Bhai Mati Das, and Bhai Sati Das also sacrificed their lives while opposing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's oppression," Giani Puran Singh said. A devotee said, "Today is the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. It is being observed in Amritsar and at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj (the places where the Guru was martyred and cremated in Delhi), and at all Gurdwaras across the world." Guru Tegh Bahadur was a merciful saviour of the weak, and that is what he preached. He taught his disciples to protect the ones who need protection, even if it comes at the cost of one's own life. Guru Tegh Bahadur contributed many hymns to Granth Sahib including the Saloks, or couplets near the end of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Holy Sikh scripture. Guru Tegh Bahadur travelled extensively in different parts of the country, including Dhaka and Assam, to preach the teachings of Nanak, the first Sikh guru. The places he visited and stayed in, became sites of Sikh temples (Gurudwaras).