Sikhs will be protected against forced-conversions, assures MoS Home

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Wednesday said that talks would be held at the "highest level" in the Pakistani Government to discuss the reports of Sikhs being forced to convert to Islam in Hangu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj herself has given a statement that talks will be held at the highest level in the Pakistan Government. I think it is our duty to protect and provide them security. The government is working on this," he said.

Earlier, Swaraj expressing concerns over the reports, said she would take up the matter with the Pakistan Government at the earliest. "We will take this up at the highest level with Government of Pakistan. @IndiainPakistan Sikh community in Hangu 'being forced to convert," Swaraj tweeted on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had also taken to Twitter to apprise Swaraj of the alleged forced conversions, urging her to take up the matter at the highest level with Pakistani authorities. On Saturday, the Sikhs community members lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Hangu district, Hangu Shahid Mehmood regarding the same. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also has said that a party delegation will meet officials of Pakistan High Commission this evening, to discuss the reports. (ANI)