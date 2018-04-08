Siliguri: Over 20 black kites found dead

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): Over 20 black kites were mysteriously found dead in several areas of the city.

An investigation is underway in this regard to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Veterinary surgeon of Bengal Safari Park said, "We are receiving multiple cases on this issue. We have also found birds which were still alive and are being treated at clinics. Only a test will reveal the truth".

"It is being speculated that the birds had consumed some creature that consisted poisonous substances which led to their death," surgeon added.

It is also reported that many others kites were recovered in sick condition, who are undergoing treatment. (ANI)