Siliguri: TMC workers assault journalists

[India] Apr 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress workers allegedly assaulted some journalists in Siliguri on Friday.

The incident took place in Siliguri's Chayan Para area.

In the evening, Trinamool Congress workers assaulted the journalists when they went to Chayanpara in Siliguri after receiving information about a scuffle between workers from TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TMC workers hurled abuses and pushed the journalists, including an ANI reporter.

This comes at a time when cases of violence against journalists are on the rise.

On March 26, two journalists were killed in Bihar's Bhojpur district. (ANI)