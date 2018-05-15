SIMI camp case: NIA court sentences 18 convicts to 7 years imprisonment

[India] May 15 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday pronounced seven years imprisonment to 18 convicts in connection with 2007 Wagamon SIMI camp case.

The court also pronounced a penalty of Rs 25,000.

Earlier on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi convicted 18 of the 35 people accused of organising a secret camp of the banned Islamic Students Federation of India (SIMI) in Kerala's Wagamon.

The rest of the accused facing trial were acquitted.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint that a secret training camp was organised allegedly by the SIMI at Thangalpara, Wagamon in the state during December 2007. The agency later alleged that the SIMI cadres were involved in physical and arms training, firing practices, motorbike racing and rope climbing practices in the camp. (ANI)