SIMI training camp case: NIA court convicts 18, acquits 17

[India], May 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Monday convicted 18 of the 35 people accused of organising a secret camp of the banned Islamic Students Federation of India (SIMI) in Kerala's Wagamon.

The rest of the accused facing trial were acquitted.

Meanwhile, the court will also pronounce the quantum of punishment tomorrow.

Out of the total 38 accused, 35 have faced trial in the case.

Mehaboob Malik, one of the accused, was shot dead while trying to escape from a jail in Bhopal while one is absconding and another is in police custody.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint that a secret training camp was organised allegedly by the SIMI at Thangalpara, Wagamon in the state during December 2007. The agency later alleged that the SIMI cadres were involved in physical and arms training, firing practices, motor bike racing and rope climbing practices in the camp. (ANI)