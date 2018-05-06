Singapore Airlines 516 suffers hydraulic failure

[India], May 6 (ANI): The Singapore-Kolkata flight, who made an emergency landing earlier in the day at the Kolkata International Airport, suffered a hydraulic failure.

The Singapore Airlines 516 landed safely at around 10:30 p.m. at the airport. Following that the aircraft's pilot informed the Air Traffic control department about the hydraulic failure.

Due to this technical glitch, the aircraft could not be moved from runway to the taxi bay. The airport technical team then towed the defunct aircraft to the airport's parking bay.

The main runway of the Kolkata International Airport had to be shut down for 15-20 minutes. Currently, the Singapore Airlines 516 has been kept at the airport cargo for inspection. (ANI)