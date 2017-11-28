Singapore Defence Minister flies Tejas

[India] Nov 28 (ANI): Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday flew Indian Air Force's LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas at Kalaikunda Air Force Station.

The HAL Tejas is an Indian single-seat, single-jet engine, multirole light fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Navy.

The aircraft has a tail-less compound delta-wing configuration, which provides for high maneuverability. It came from the (LCA) programme, which began in the 1980s to replace India's ageing MiG-21 fighters. LCA was officially named 'Tejas' in 2003, meaning 'Radiant' in Sanskrit by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

With the successful test-firing of a modified Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) BrahMos from multi-role air superiority fighter Sukhoi SU-30 MKI, Indian Air Force (IAF) is confident of getting the missile configured on Tejas. (ANI)