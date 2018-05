[India], May 6 (ANI): A Singapore-Kolkata aircraft made an emergency landing at Kolkata International airport on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday following a technical glitch.

The SilkAir MI 488 Singapore-Kolkata flight had to be disembarked as a technical glitch was reported in the aircraft landing gear that had led to fuel leakage.

All the in-flight passengers were rescued safely from the location. (ANI)