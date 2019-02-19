SIO expresses concern over Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the Pulwama terror attack, Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) on Monday offered condolences to families of the slain soldiers.

In a statement, SIO Goa Unit President Suheb Naik said, "It is extremely disheartening and painful to hear the sad loss of 44 CRPF soldiers. We condemn every terrorist action in the strongest terms. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all soldiers killed in the attack and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Further emphasizing the need to stay united he added, "We appreciate the move by the government of India to carry out a thorough investigation into the reasons for the attack, uncovering the truth behind the incident. It is important that in times like this we all stand together united and not let anybody break the peace and harmony that exists among us. It is essential that we don't fall prey to any false news being circulated through the social platform." A CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 pm on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)