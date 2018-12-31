Sisodia asks DM to take over management of Dwarka Shelter Home

, (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ordered the District Magistrate (DM) to take over the management of Dwarka shelter home soon after the reports surfaced that minor girls were abused by the staff members.

Sisodia also asked the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report regarding the same within 15 days.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had approached the Deputy Chief Minister in connection with a case of abuse of two minor girls in a shelter home in Dwarka, requesting him to hand over the management of the home to the concerned District Magistrate as per directions of the Supreme Court.

On December 29, 2018, the Expert Committee constituted by the Commission for the purpose of a social audit, conducted a visit of the shelter home and learned that the staff used to apply chili powder in the private part of inmates to punish them. The girls were also forced to perform domestic chores of the home. This abuse had been going on for several months. A case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the erring staff. Further probe is going on. (ANI)