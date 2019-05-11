Sisodia urges parents of private school children to vote for AAP

[India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the parents of children who go to private schools to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in order to avoid interference from the Centre for next five years.

"I urge all the parents whose children go to private schools to turn up to vote tomorrow and strengthen our hands so that the next central government cannot hinder the work which needs to be done for you," Sisodia said at a press conference here.

He also said that audit of a reputed private school -- Apeejay School at Sheikh Sarai -- revealed that they had a surplus of approximately Rs 31 crore and the Delhi government has stopped the school from increasing its fees and also asked for the excess amount collected last year to the parents.

"A reputed private school in Delhi -- Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai -- was audited by us on the complaints of parents. The audit revealed that the school had a surplus of Rs 31 crore. We have forbidden the school from increasing its fees and have also asked it to refund Rs 2.09 crore to the parents and Rs 3.13 crore it had illegally kept from the old parents as security fees," Sisodia said. He said that the audit of the finances of the school revealed massive discrepancies and the fact that the school had used the fees to purchase and build a commercial complex whose revenue is going elsewhere. "The biggest expose was that the fees taken from the parents was used to purchase land and build a commercial complex in Panchsheel Enclave worth Rs 14 crore regardless of the fact that schools are not allowed to spend the fees on any work outside the school, even the rent from the commercial complex was not coming to the school," he said. "Even after having a surplus of Rs 31 crore, the school did not give salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission to its teachers, nor were they given gratuity or provident fund. I urge all the parents to report to me about all private schools which are increasing fees as per their own whim, the Delhi Chief Minister and I, both are with you," he said. Delhi will see polling for seven Lok Sabha seats on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)