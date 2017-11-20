SIT arrests Panchkula violence accused from Punjab

[India], Nov. 20 (ANI): The Special Investigating Team (SIT) arrested Dera Sachha Sauda's Pawan Insan from Lalru in Punjab on Monday for allegedly playing a part in Panchkula violence following sect's chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Singh's conviction.

Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said a team headed by ACP Mukesh Malhotra arrested Insan from a hotel on Ambala-Chandigarh expressway at about 7pm today.

On October 17, a police personnel was arrested for plotting Ram Rahim's escape from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula on September 25.

The SIT of the Haryana Police had also arrested Dera's chartered accountant and CEO of MSG Company CP Arora over alleged involvement in the violence conspiracy. The former godman has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping two minors 15 years ago. (ANI)