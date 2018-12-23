SIT formed to probe Darbhanga, Gaya murders: Bihar Police

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): The Bihar Police has constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Gaya and Darbhanga murder cases on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, Bihar Additional Director General (ADG) ( Law & Order) said that the Hajipur murder case is being investigated from all the angles.

"SIT has been constituted in both the cases of the murder at Gaya and Darbhanga while the Hajipur murder case is being investigated from all angles and the main culprit is yet to be identified," the police official said.

A businessman was shot dead allegedly by unknown assailants near Ranipur in Bihar's Darbhanga on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Kushes Prasad Shahi, owner of a road construction company and SK Shahi Constructions. While in Gaya, a person was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday night. In another incident on Thursday afternoon an industrialist, Gunjan Khemka (37), was shot dead near his factory gate in Hajipur Industrial Estate area, barely 100 meters from the local police station in Bihar's Vaishali district. The three murders have sparked a political slugfest in the state of Bihar, with Opposition demanding the resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to handle the state and he should rather tell the people of Bihar with folded hands that he is not able to handle the state anymore," Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha said. "Whenever such incidents occurred in the past, Nitish Kumar said that it is due to 'jungle raj' in Bihar. Now, such incidents have increased several folds. How is he going to describe the present situation?" questioned Kushwaha.(ANI)