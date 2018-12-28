SIT probe ordered against UP ministers' personal secys in corruption case

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT)-monitored probe into a graft case involving personal secretaries of three state ministers.

The said staff members were caught on camera allegedly seeking bribes, against favours like transfers, in a sting operation by a media house.

The three accused have been suspended and a police case has also been registered against them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the SIT to record the statements of all the parties' and complete the investigation within a span of 10 days. The SIT team, formed under Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Lucknow Rajiv Krishna will also be assisted by Special Income Tax officer Rakesh Verma.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat Administration Department has also been directed to review if there are any more such cases. (ANI)