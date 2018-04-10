SIT to probe all allegations in Unnao rape case

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): In the wake of rape allegations leveled against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Unnao, Lucknow Additional Director General Police (ADG) Law and Order Anand Kumar stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to examine the same.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar assured that action would be taken regarding the death of the victim's father in police custody as well.

"A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe all allegations related to the Unnao matter. Investigation is being done and action will definitely be taken," he said.

Shedding light on the post-mortem report of the victim's father, Kumar cited shock and septicemia as the prime cause of death. The same was also shared by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) SP Chaudhary. "When the patient was brought here, his intestine had been damaged due to a colon rupture and hence he contracted an infection. Due to this, he went into shock and later passed away. As per our investigation, cause of death is shock and septicemia due to peritonitis and ascending colon perforation," he said. On Sunday, a woman, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence here, alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Later, the victim's father was arrested from the location. However, he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently passed away in the early hours on Monday. Following this, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up the victim's father in jail. Earlier today, the police also arrested Sengar's brother Atul Singh and three others in connection with the death of the rape victim's father in police custody. (ANI)