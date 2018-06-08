Sitapur dog menace: UP Govt fails to file report

[India], June 08 (ANI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday failed to file a report before the Supreme Court regarding the alleged killing of stray dogs in Sitapur district.

The apex court's vacation bench has now fixed the matter for the first week of July.

The top court had sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the matter on June 1 after hearing a petition alleging that dogs were being killed in Sitapur as they were attacking children. The court had fixed June 8 as the date for further hearing in the case.

The petition was filed by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), an animal protection organisation, seeking a directive to stop the killing of dogs. The FIAPO in its plea claimed that the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) report clearly stated that there was no evidence that dogs attacked the children. Since November 2017, 14 kids have reportedly been killed and several others have been injured in such attacks. The incidents had led to a formation of a committee by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.