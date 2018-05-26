Sitapur: Govt employees asked to take selfies in front of toilets

[India], May 26 (ANI): Sitapur District Magistrate has taken the Swacch Bharat mission to another level by issuing an order, asking all government employees to submit a picture of them posing in front of the toilet at their home.

The employees will also have to submit a certificate proof of their respective toilets to ensure that every household has a toilet built.

The step has been taken by the District Magistrate in a bid to make the district free from open defecation.

The order also stated that the salary for the month of May would be stalled if the order was not abided by.

The order has come with a warning which states that "Salary for May month may be stalled if you failed to obey". (ANI)