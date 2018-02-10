Sitharaman asks FM to remove education fee cap for dead soldiers' children

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged the Finance Ministry to remove the education fee cap for children of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Earlier in 2017, following a recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission, the Defence Ministery capped the monthly expenditure on tuition and hostel charges.

Sitharaman, however, decided to reconsider the decision.

The armed forces had also requested her to reconsider the defence ministry's decision to cap educational expenses of children of the soldiers killed in battles or anti-insurgency operations.

The scheme to provide financial aid to children of soldiers killed was announced in December 1971, days after the Indian victory in the war with Pakistan. (ANI)