Sitharaman flags-in NIMAS expedition team to Mt Everest

[India] June 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged-in the expedition team to Mount Everest which was conducted successfully by National Institute for Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Arunachal Pradesh's Dirang village.

Sitharaman yesterday congratulated the team led by director and team leader Colonel Sarfraz Singh for their remarkable achievement.

It is for the first time that any national institute expedition team has put eight members on the top of Mt. Everest in their maiden attempt.

The expedition started from South Ridge of Everest from Nepal side on April 2 from Lukla to Everest Base camp via Namche. The team scaled Mt. Lobuche in Nepal on April 20 as part of acclimatization and final conditioning training. The rotational training to higher camps was carried out by the team up to Camp-3 (7200M) from April 22 to May 10. All the eight members of the team successfully scaled the peak on May 19 and 20 without any casualty or cold injury. (ANI)