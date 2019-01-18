Sitharaman inaugurates strategic bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the forward areas along India-China border in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated the Diffo (Chipu) bridge at Roing.

In addition to enhancing operational capability, the 329-metre bridge will usher economic prosperity for people of Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw and Lower Dibang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Sitharaman lauded the efforts to enhance connectivity in the forward areas.

She flew over the forward locations along the Line of Actual Control and visited the Army post of Anini located at a height of 5300 feet.

The minister was accompanied by Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General MM Naravane, GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi and other military and civil officials. At the forward post, Sitharaman was briefed on the operational situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces in Dibang Valley. She also interacted with the troops and appreciated their dedication and selfless service in protecting India's borders in such inhospitable terrain. (ANI)