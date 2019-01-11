Sitharaman reviews war memorial project at India Gate circle

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the progress of the National War Memorial (NWM) being constructed at the India Gate, along with Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and other senior officials.

"The Defence Minister with Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee, senior hierarchy of the Defence Ministry and the forces reviewed the project. Progress is being closely monitored ever since the work began," Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The NWM will be the first memorial to honour all the 26,000 martyrs of the defence forces who gave up their lives in different operations since independence.

"The work at the site is in full swing and necessary actions are being taken to ensure that all obstacles are overcome and the memorial is ready by January 25 deadline," the officials said. Sitharaman has also formed an oversight committee to ensure that all the memorial related work is completed in time, the official stated. She holds a weekly review meeting to keep a close track on the project with senior officials of the ministry and the armed forces. (ANI)