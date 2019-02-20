Sitharaman seeks withdrawal of 60 civil appeals filed by govt in ex-servicemen pension cases

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday directed officials to withdraw 60 civil appeals filed by the government in the Supreme Court against the orders of Armed Forces Tribunal/Courts in ex-servicemen pension cases.

In all these cases, the apex court has settled the law, or the government has issued policy letters after filing civil appeals.

In January, retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the armed forces had held a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding pension and health facilities.

The former officers claimed that post-retirement facilities and privileges accorded to them have been either diluted or withdrawn. (ANI)