Sitharaman tells defence PSUs to expand market globally

Panaji[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked the public sector defence undertakings to look actively at the world as a market and not restrict their capabilities to develop products for Indian forces only.“Defence PSUs need to look at themselves as manufacturers of international class, not just depend on your captive market which is the defence forces, navy and coastguard. There should be an approach to ‘compete globally’,” said Sitharaman while speaking at the launch of GSL Offshore Patrol Vessel, constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited, a public sector undertaking.The Defence Minister said, “India is a world class manufacturer of defence equipment and many South East Asian countries are looking to buy defence equipment from India. Two OPVs constructed by Goa shipyard are serving Sri Lankan Navy; interceptor boats and two fast patrol vessels are serving Mauritius coastguard"."We shall do everything that it takes to ensure that you get your due orders in time so that your workforces can be kept completely busy,” added the Minister while underlining full support of the Centre to the Goa Shipyard.She further said, “From 2014, nearly 64 vessels have been added by the coastguard and nearly 75 per cent of it constructed by Goa Shipyard that itself is a testimony of its organisation’s prowess.”Underlining the idea behind ‘Make in India’, Sitharaman said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call is not just ‘Make in India’ for India but to export the products across the world as well. PM wants to see India as a hub of defence products.” (ANI)

