Sitharaman visits Aurangzeb's family in J-K's Poonch

[India], June 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met the family of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama's Gusoo.

The Defence Minister met the family of the deceased at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Talking to media, Sitharaman said Aurangzeb and his family stands out as an inspiration for the entire nation.

"I came to meet martyr's family. I have spent some time here. One message I can take back from here is that here's a family, here's a martyr, who stands out as an inspiration for the entire nation," she said.

Her visit comes two days after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat also met the family of Aurangzeb. After Aurangzeb's demise, his family had made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state. Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14. The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home on account of the festival of Eid, when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle. After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt. Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and was posted in Shopian district. (ANI)