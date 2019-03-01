Sitting Judge of Delhi HC Justice Valmiki J Mehta passes away

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): Justice Valmiki J Mehta, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, passed away in the early hours of Friday following a cardiac arrest.

Mehta, who was 59 years old, is survived by his wife and two sons.

He had assumed office as an Additional Judge of the high court on April 15, 2009.

Expressing condolences, the Bar Council of Delhi said, "The news of sudden demise of Justice Valmiki J. Mehta has come as a shock to the legal fraternity and a big loss to the Bar and the Bench.”

Remembering him as a towering legal mind, the Delhi Bar Association said, "We at the Bar shall miss his noble service to the judicial system...May his soul rest in eternal peace." Born on April 6, 1959 in Mumbai, he finished his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Visakhapatnam and did B. Com (H) from Sri Venkateswara College of Delhi University. Thereafter, he pursued LL.B from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. Mehta got enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1982 and began his career in law by practising in the Delhi High Court, district courts and various tribunals in civil matters. He was appointed a Senior Advocate at the age of 42, on September 22, 2001. (ANI)