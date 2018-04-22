Situation for women has worsened, says Congress' Renuka Chowdhary

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): In the wake of Unnao rape and Kathua gangrape and murder cases, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary on Saturday said the situation for women in the country has worsened these days.

"Koi mahila bahar nahi nikalti hai aaj kal...Aaj ke din jab ladki ghar se bahar nikalti hai aur uska balatakar ho jata hai, thaane mein jab jaate hain tab yahi poocha jata hai 'Kitne aadmi they (No one step out of her house these days... In present situation, when a girl comes out of her house and gets raped, and reaches police station to file a complaint, firstly she was asked "how many men were there?)," the Congress MP said while speaking at an event in Patna.

In the past two weeks, the nation has been rocked by a spate of rape incidents in the country. Apart from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, the incidents like these have also taken place in Gujarat's Surat and Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet today approved the amendment to award death sentence to the rapists of children below the age of 12. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet approved the criminal law amendment ordinance which seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)