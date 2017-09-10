Situation in J-K was good during our tenure: Congress tells BJP

[India], September 10 (ANI): The Congress Party on Sunday claimed that the situation was good in Jammu and Kashmir when the Congress-National Conference (NC) coalition government was there in the state and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre.

"The day BJP-PDP government came in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation has become worse, we went back to early 90s situation. The situation was good when there was Congress-NC coalition government in state and UPA in Delhi," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met with National Conference delegation headed by Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. Singh, who is on a four-day visit to state, reiterated that he is willing to have discussion with anyone with an open heart to bring peace to the Valley. He also appealed to the people to come forward to have a discussion if they have any complaints or qualms. Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the security personnel, the Home Minister said, "I have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for you; he appreciated and acknowledged bravery and valour shown by you."(ANI)