Situation is better now: Punjab CM on drug menace

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): After Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report revealed inadequate efforts taken by the previous SAD-BJP government in combating Punjab's drug menace, Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the situation is better now.

"We have everything, have put up a special force in place. They have all materials available. This CAG report is based on previous functioning, not on today's. Situation now is better," Singh told reporters while leaving the state assembly.

The CAG report that was tabled at the state assembly, on Thursday, stated that adequate equipments for surveillance were not available, and the police were also lacked trained staff for dealing with cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The state of Punjab has long been dealing with the problem of drug abuse among its youth.(ANI)